Hundreds march to keep Burton upon Trent beer heritage centre open
Campaigners battling to keep a heritage brewery centre open have staged a march in Staffordshire.
Hundreds of people gathered to walk along High Street, Burton upon Trent, to the National Brewery Centre (NBC) on Sunday.
Up to 50 jobs are at risk from the closure of the site, which has a museum and in-house brewery.
The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) said shutting the centre would be a "devastating loss" as it was "the only museum in the UK focused solely on our brewing heritage".
At one point Burton produced about a quarter of the UK's beer, and more than 30 breweries once operated there.
March organiser Jack Burrows said Burton was synonymous with brewing.
"Brewing is in our heritage," he said.
"All over the UK, when people think of Burton, they think of brewing, without the National Brewery Centre we fear that connect between Burton and its history of brewing will be lost instantly, forever."
Molson Coors has said it was committed to managing the move "sensitively" and was having ongoing discussions with the centre's heritage trust and the council, about preserving the historic buildings on the site until a new centre can be found for them.
About 500 staff will move to the new headquarters and none of those jobs are thought to be at risk.
