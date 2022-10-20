Codsall: Masked men armed with bat and hammer try to steal car
- Published
CCTV images have been issue by police hunting two masked carjackers who were armed with a baseball bat and hammer.
Police said a male pair demanded keys from a driver in Codsall, Staffordshire, on Sunday.
The Staffordshire force added the driver was able to throw the keys and escape to safety after being approached near Watery Lane at about 13:00 BST.
A built-in immobiliser in the black Golf R meant the would-be thieves could not start it and they fled the scene.
Detectives said the men got in a black Ford Focus ST and drove away in the direction of Bilbrook Road, adding they believed a third offender was in that car.
Staffordshire Police appealed for anyone who had any information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk