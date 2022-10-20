Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water
- Published
Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said.
The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge".
Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent which was found to have high levels of the chemical.
The RSPCA said the horses required a veterinary check-up but had not become seriously ill.
"We're extremely concerned about this incident and just very relieved that both horses do not appear to have been seriously harmed as a result, although it's an extremely worrying time for the owner," said RSPCA inspector Laura Baker.
Staffordshire Police said it was called to the field at a farm near Birches Head Road in Milton on 4 October after reports the horse had been poisoned.
"Vets later confirmed that both animals had been given antifreeze and required treatment," a spokesperson said.
The RSPCA is investigating and said deliberately poisoning an animal was a criminal offence "and we won't hesitate to take action against anyone who is found to be doing so".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk