Unauthorised Stoke-on-Trent bonfires to be treated as fly-tipping
- Published
People in Stoke-on-Trent are being warned not to build unauthorised bonfires in public places.
The city council is investigating after rubbish started to build up on Monks Neil Park in Fegg Hayes and said it was being treated as fly-tipping.
It said it was concerned some people may try to "mask" fly-tipped waste as a bonfire.
As a result, it said any unauthorised waste on council land would be treated as fly-tipping and risked a £400 fine.
"Unofficial displays held on public land pose significant safety risks to the community and they will not be tolerated," Insp Hayley Eaton of Staffordshire Police said.
"We want to be clear that Bonfire Night is not an excuse to fly tip and we will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure that the public can enjoy the celebratory period safely."
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has also urged people to go to professionally organised firework displays and recommended people avoid bonfires in their gardens, as they could rapidly get out of hand.
