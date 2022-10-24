Burton upon Trent: Man released on bail after murder arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Staffordshire has been released on bail.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at 19:00 BST on Thursday to Victoria Crescent, Burton upon Trent.
The victim is yet to be named by Staffordshire Police, although it said the family had been informed.
A 35-year-old man from the town questioned by officers has been released on conditional bail.
At the time of the arrest the force said the pair were known each other.
