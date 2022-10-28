Stoke-on-Trent: Appeal to extend killer driver's sentence rejected
An appeal to increase the sentence for a driver who killed a six-year-old girl has been rejected.
John Owen, 46, was jailed for six years and two months after Sharlotte Naglis died when he mounted the pavement in Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, in June 2021.
More than 5,000 people backed calls for a review of the jail term.
The Attorney General's office said an appeal could only be made if a sentence was "not just lenient, but unduly so".
At the time of the crash, Owen had been using his phone and speeding when he lost control of his car. It was also found that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Sharlotte was killed a short distance from her home when walking with her father to buy sweets.
Before sentencing, Owen had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.
A campaign was launched by Sharlotte's mum, Claire Reynolds, to extend the sentence following fears he could be released in three years for good behaviour.
However, the Attorney General's office has decided not to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.
A spokesperson said: "A referral under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to the Court of Appeal can only be made if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so, such that the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available in the circumstances of the offence.
"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case."
