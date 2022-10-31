Stone traders want more events in 2023
Street food markets and a series of Sunday events are among proposals being forward by traders for 2023.
Stone Traders Group said it has surveyed visitors to the Staffordshire town and found there was an appetite for more events.
It has also suggested a charitable music festival in late May.
The town council said it would discuss the proposals, but wanted to be sure they do not detract from the existing Saturday markets.
The traders said they carried out a town centre questionnaire at the recent food and drink festival and found "the overwhelming feedback from the 340 respondents was they wanted more events; themed events, music events and more use of Market Square".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the suggested series of monthly Sunday events could run from March to December and include Christmas and German markets, cheese and ale events and vehicle displays.
The traders group said Sundays would not impact on existing markets and it would be a "popular day where many have free time and businesses have a choice to open or not".
Town councillors have supported a number of the suggestions, including the Christmas and German markets, but said more discussion is needed.
The authority is planning to hold its own music festival in early May to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III and said a second music festival later in the month might be too close.
Any new market would have to show it was different from the existing farmers markets, the council said, and it wanted to be sure cafes, restaurants and bars in the town approved of the extra food events.
The council said that as "disposable incomes are finite" it would ask that attendance to new events is free.
