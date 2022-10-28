Fraud arrest in Audlem Parish Council bank account probe
A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud as part of an investigation into suspicious transactions in a council bank account.
It follows allegations regarding Audlem Parish Council.
Cheshire Police said a "vast amount" of material and electronic devices were seized from the man's home and would be examined.
The man has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
"This is a very much a live investigation which is expected to take several months and while our enquiries are ongoing we would encourage residents not to speculate," Cheshire Police said.
Audlem Parish Council said councillors remained "optimistic that a favourable outcome will be secured" and thanked local residents for their patience while "we work behind the scenes to resolve this extraordinary and very challenging occurrence".
