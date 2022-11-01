Fifty masked youths threw eggs on Halloween in Burntwood
Around 50 masked youths threw eggs at people and cars on Halloween, police said.
Officers were called to Burntwood Leisure Centre in Chasetown, Staffordshire, and found a large group of teenagers aged 13 to 14.
The leisure centre was forced to close early at 20:00 GMT "for the safety of staff and public".
Ch Insp Paul Cooke said some individuals used Halloween as an excuse to engage in "unacceptable behaviour".
"Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and those identified as responsible will be dealt with robustly," he added.
One user of the centre described the scenes on Facebook as "very intimidating".
The leisure centre reopened on Tuesday.
