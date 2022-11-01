Jomaa Jerrare: Man charged with Perton layby murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose burned body was found in a lay-by in Staffordshire.
Jomaa Jerrare, 52, was found during the early hours of 9 August last year on Bridgnorth Road in Perton.
Her cause of death is unascertained, Staffordshire Police has said.
Clive O'Connor, 57, of Bridge Street in Bilston is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
