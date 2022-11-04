Extra police powers in Perton following firework concerns
Concerns about youths launching fireworks at each other have prompted extra police powers in a village near Wolverhampton.
Police said they would be able to disperse anyone in Perton involved in anti-social behaviour from 17:00 GMT on Friday to 14:30 GMT on Monday.
They said the move followed reports of large groups of masked youths using fireworks dangerously on Halloween.
Such activity had caused distress to residents and businesses, police added.
Failing to comply with the dispersal order is a criminal offence and police officers will have the power to return anyone under the age of 16 to their home address.
It is also illegal for anyone under 18 to purchase and possess adult fireworks in a public place.
Additionally it is against the law to set off fireworks between 23:00 and 07:00 GMT, except for Bonfire Night - 5 November - when the cut-off begins at midnight.
Ch Insp Chris Cotton, from Staffordshire Police, said: "We want people to enjoy Bonfire Night safely and not ruin the fun for anyone else."
