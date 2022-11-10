Christmas turkey bird flu warning from Tamworth farmer
Shoppers are being warned by a farmer they may face a struggle to get their turkeys this Christmas.
The country's largest ever bird flu outbreak has seen new government restrictions brought in to try to curb cases.
But with farms already culling turkeys due to the virus, Richard Calcott said he had had extra calls for his stock at Tamworth, Staffordshire.
"A lot of butchers will be struggling to get the birds," he said.
"We are getting new customers phone up and inquire every week where their existing order has been lost to bird flu, the length and breadth of the country."
His 2,000 turkeys were moved inside on Sunday to a new pen under the restrictions.
Avian flu circulates naturally in wild birds that can spread the flu to poultry and captive birds when they migrate to the UK.
Mr Calcott said if there was a case among his turkeys it would be "devastating" and "considerably damage" his business.
However, he said he was confident his regular customers would get their supply but new orders would be tough to fill.
"It is not going to be easy and I shan't be able to supply their full quantity of orders of birds," he added.
