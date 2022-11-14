Madness announce woodland concerts in Cannock Chase and Delamere for 2023
- Published
Madness will perform gigs in Staffordshire and Cheshire as part of an annual series of woodland concerts.
Forest Live events have been held since 2000 with more than two million people attending over 22 years, Forestry England said.
The band, famous for hits including Baggy Trousers and It Must be Love, will appear in Cannock Chase and Delamere forests in June.
All concerts raise funds to maintain forests, said the conservation group.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.