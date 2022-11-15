Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour.
The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter.
Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the street and noise at all hours.
"We submitted evidence to the police - we just had enough. Most people in the street have been affected," one said.
District Judge Grego granted the closure notice last Friday for a period of three months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under the terms of the notice, the landlord can still access the property. However, anyone entering it without permission from Staffordshire Police will be committing an offence.
Ch Insp Scott McGrath, of Stoke-on-Trent North Local Policing Team, said: "A property closure order is one of the many tools used by local officers to deal with problem addresses and tenants, who are having a detrimental impact on the community.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their home and no one should be subjected to continued anti-social behaviour.
"I hope that this successful application gives confidence to local residents that we will listen and act upon their concerns to deal with those that cause us the most issues."
