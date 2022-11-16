Lichfield Garrick café reopens as community warm space
People are being offered the use of a theatre's café as a warm space this winter and organisers say they also want to stop residents feeling lonely.
The Green Room at Lichfield Garrick was closed during the pandemic.
Theatre bosses say they have decided to reopen as a warm space until the end of March to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
"Come and spend some time with us, we'd love to see you," Matt Clay, interim executive manager, said.
"We're there to have a chat as well - it's not just about spending time in the warm, it's about spending time with other people."
The café will be open throughout the week from 10:00 to 17:00 GMT until 31 March, except on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
