Inspector rejects Stafford office block flats plan
Two bids to turn an office building in Stafford into apartments have been rejected by a planning inspector.
Stafford Borough Council had previously refused permission to convert Victoria Park House, near the railway station, but the applicant appealed.
One of the applications involved extending the building upwards.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the planning inspector ruled the appearance of the proposed building was not acceptable.
Victoria Park House was built in the 1970s, overlooking the park from which it drew its name.
One of the applications put forward had asked for more than 40 flats in the building.
A single story extension to the building was also suggested, which council planning officers argued would be "a visually top-heavy addition to the existing building which would consequently unbalance the composition and rhythm of the principal facade of the building".
Councillors rejected the change of use application because of concerns about the impact of noise from nearby premises on residents in the new flats.
The appeal, however, argued enough evidence had been supplied to show there would be no noise issue.
It was also argued the proposed extension was appropriate and "architecturally sympathetic".
But the planning inspector ruled in favour of the council and said: "Although the impacts from noise from any commercial premises would not adversely affect the intended occupiers of the new dwelling houses, I have found the external appearance of the building would not be acceptable."
