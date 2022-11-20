Firefighter who died fighting Coventry Blitz honoured
A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a firefighter who died from injuries suffered while tackling blazes during the Coventry Blitz.
Edwin James Booth, from Stoke-on-Trent, was sent to the city on 14 November 1940 when the Luftwaffe launched its devastating bombing raid.
The 38-year-old was injured and died two days later, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said.
The plaque was unveiled on Sunday at Hanley Fire Station in Stoke-on-Trent.
The service was attended by Sue Cotton, a descendant of Mr Booth, who said she was grateful to see him remembered.
"To know this is going to always be here as history is everything and future generations will see what sacrifice he did give for the fire service," she said.
Mr Booth was survived by his wife, Edna May Booth, and his two sons Robert, 10 and eight-year-old John.
The memorial is part of the FBU's Red Plaque scheme to commemorate firefighters who lost their lives on duty.
His and his colleagues efforts will have saved lives at the time, Jack Lee, acting chair of the Staffordshire FBU, said.
"It is vital that we remember individual sacrifices like Edwin's when we remember the wider horror of wartime," he added.
The Coventry Blitz, as it is known, left 568 people dead and most of the city centre in ruins.
