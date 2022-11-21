Staffordshire councils plan sharing managers to save £1.2m
- Published
Two councils are planning to have one management team to save them both about £1.2m.
The Stafford Borough and Cannock Chase District authorities have shared some services since 2011 including IT and legal services.
They say it has saved them about £1m annually and they want to go further, with both facing budget deficits.
They propose having one chief executive and seven heads of service from April.
Both councils have shared a chief executive since 2021 on an interim basis but want to make it a permanent arrangement.
But their plans would keep separate the running of election services and Cannock Chase's housing stock.
The councils each face estimated shortfalls in their budgets from 2023-24 onwards, with £2.8m the gap for Cannock Chase and £2m for Stafford Borough, according to a report drawn up for them.
The leaders of both councils have stressed their organisations will keep their individual identity.
"Each council will continue to set its own agenda and ensure decisions are taken at a local level," Cannock Chase's leader Olivia Lyons said.
The proposals are due to be examined by each councils' cabinet this week.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk