Images show 'never changing face of British chip shops'

Jessica GrovesJessica Groves
Jessica Groves outside Steve's Fish & Chips in Lower Gungate
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

A photographer is gathering images of her favourite fish and chip shop after collecting her weekly tea.

Jessica Groves has called her project outside Steve's Fish & Chips in Tamworth 'The Never Changing Face Of Britain's Chip Shops'.

"The reason I've used repetition is to try to encourage people to spend more time viewing the photos by looking for the differences in each one," said the 32-year-old.

She plans to publish the photographs on her Instagram page at the end of the year.

Jessica Groves
March 22: Jessica said she wanted to "highlight how chip shops are a constant in the community"
Jessica Groves
March 30: "Everything changes around it, but the chip shop stays the same"
Jessica Groves
April 14: The owners of the business "were really happy" to be the centre of the project
Jessica Groves
May 18: "It's been quite fun although I started it in the winter when it was cold and rainy," she said
Jessica Groves
July 13: Jessica said she had thought about taking photos of all the chip shops in Tamworth
Jessica Groves
Aug 17: The photographer is thinking of putting the best 12 of the 52 in a grid, or might create a book
Jessica Groves
Sept 6: "I usually take the photo about 7pm midweek, on a Tuesday or Wednesday, when I collect my tea"
Jessica Groves
October 18: "I am excited to what they will all look like when I look back on them"

You can see more of Jessica's work on her Instagram page.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics