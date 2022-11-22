West Midlands bed backlog tackled through £20m funding
- Published
More than £20m is to be shared across the West Midlands to help free up hospital beds and reduce ambulance handover delays.
The government funding is part of £500m awarded to trusts and integrated care systems to speed up the discharge of patients and improve social care.
The first payments will be made in the coming weeks, with further funding set to be awarded in January 2023.
Hospitals across the region are dealing with queues of ambulances at A&E units.
Local authorities and integrated NHS care groups can use the money to agree on spending plans across their regions, the Department of Health and Social Care said.
Among the areas to benefit is Birmingham where £4.6m is available to be spent on tackling backlogs and delays, according to the government.
It added Stoke-on-Trent was set to receive £1.1m, and Worcestershire nearly £2m.
The areas have been experiencing delays in ambulances handing over patients amid packed A&E departments and wards.
Earlier this week, the trust running Royal Stoke University Hospital said it was having to increase the number of patients on its wards in a bid to reduce the pressures.
In one day in August, handover delays saw 25 out of Staffordshire's 57 ambulances waiting outside the hospital.
In September, West Midlands Ambulance Service set up a trial initiative at three Birmingham hospitals in a bid to get patients out of ambulances quicker by way of a staffed holding area.
It was expanded to hospitals in Shropshire and Worcestershire last month.
Steve Barclay, Health and Social Care Secretary, said the money could be used to buy new technology or invest in physiotherapists and occupational therapists to support recovery at home rather than on the ward.
"It is vital that those areas with the biggest challenges are seeing the most funding to help speed up the discharge of patients from hospital," he added.
Funding awarded across the West Midlands:
- Birmingham £4,666,913
- Coventry £1,292,552
- Dudley £1,301,350
- Herefordshire £733,845
- Sandwell£1,539,940
- Shropshire £1,161,519
- Solihull £725,297
- Staffordshire £2,951,637
- Stoke-on-Trent £1,109,913
- Telford and Wrekin £645,242
- Walsall £1,193,187
- Warwickshire £1,862,153
- Wolverhampton £1,147,064
- Worcestershire £1,987,188
