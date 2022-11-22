Man jailed for child sex crimes in Staffordshire and Kent
A man has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of multiple child sex offences.
Keith Patrick Goodearl, 54, of North East Lincolnshire, was convicted of five offences including rape, attempted rape and indecent assaults.
Offences took place in Tamworth and Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, between 1986 and 2001; and Sheerness, Kent, from 2007 to 2011, police said.
Goodearl was found not guilty of eight other offences at Stafford Crown Court.
The defendant, of Margaret Street, Immingham, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life at the hearing on Friday.
Det Con Laura Turner, of Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, said: "This was a complex case which spanned decades and impacted the lives of all those affected.
"The victims have shown tremendous courage and strength coming forward.
"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us. We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and support workers."
She also appealed to anyone not ready to talk to police to "speak to someone you trust".
