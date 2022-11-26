Tamworth Castle to play role in Christmas lights switch-on
Artwork will be projected on to Tamworth Castle for the town's Christmas lights switch-on during an event also featuring dance and music.
The projections on Sunday feature showreel by arts group New Urban Era (Nue) and includes pictures produced by school children at its workshops.
The council said the "lovely festive family day out" also promised fairground rides and stalls.
Live performances will feature groups including Tamworth Pantomime Club.
The film The Snowman will also be among the castle projections.
"Christmas in Tamworth is special because of the amazing local community we have," said Robert Pritchard, the council's deputy leader.
Nue founder Vic Brown said its contribution followed on from the success of last year's We Are Angels project which saw residents' wings artwork beamed on to the castle.
"This year we have invited a diverse range of groups to participate in the project including the fantastic BFAB performing arts group," said Mr Brown.
"Amington Band have provided some of the backing music for the project that will showcase local talent of all ages and abilities. It will be a truly impressive screening projection on the iconic walls of our great castle monument."
The build-up starts at 14:00 GMT, with the lights switch-on at 17:00.