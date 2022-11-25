Cost of living: Advice sessions in Stoke-on-Trent to address concerns
Advice on how to tackle cost-of-living challenges will be available from charities and experts at a special event.
Two sessions will be held at The Potteries Museum, Stoke-on-Trent, on Tuesday 6 December.
The Money Matters event is being hosted by the Nationwide Building Society and is open to all members of the public.
Organisations StepChange and Income Max are among those to offer support and money management tips.
Mandy Beech, Nationwide Building Society's director of retail services, said the cost-of-living crisis was putting "unimaginable pressure" on households.
She added "now more than ever we would encourage" attendance from "anyone who is struggling".
"We know for many this can be a daunting prospect, but organisations can help if people get in touch."
Those set to attend the sessions, at 12:30 GMT and 17:00 GMT, are being asked to register their interest.
