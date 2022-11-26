Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers.
Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants".
Its leader, Abi Brown, said the latest move was "deeply disappointing".
The council confirmed it had received notification from the Home Office, to confirm an entire hotel would be used to house asylum seekers.
Ms Brown said: "The decision pays little regard to the impact on services, on communities and on our ability to support vulnerable people in need."
In his letter to Suella Braverman, the Stoke-on-Trent North MP said he was outraged, and added: "I thought you and your minsters would understand that enough is enough."
He also said the city has the 12th highest proportion of disadvantaged neighbourhoods in England and asked the home secretary for "decisive action, not just strong words and empty promises".
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.
In a statement issued in relation to similar disputes about hotels earlier this month, the Home Office said: "We are dealing with an unprecedented increase in asylum cases, but despite this we continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no-one destitute."
It added it would "not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels".
