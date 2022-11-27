Congleton shoppers 'alarmed' in Christmas market incident

The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place, police said

Three men have been arrested after a car turned down a pedestrianised area of a town during a Christmas market.

The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place, police said.

It happened shortly after 16:00 GMT on Saturday, "causing alarm to shoppers and residents," said Cheshire Police.

No-one was hurt during the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related, the force said.

The car was later found abandoned, police added.

Three men remain in police custody.

Officers were at the scene on Saturday evening "providing a highly visible presence to reassure people".

