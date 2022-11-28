Disappearance of Staffordshire boy prompts police appeal
- Published
Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy following his disappearance at the weekend.
The Staffordshire force said Mark Moorhouse, from Flash, was last seen at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.
The force said people could get in touch by phoning 101 or sending a direct message to its official Twitter account.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk