Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break
Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living.
Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50.
They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can be used at Aldi, Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco or Waitrose.
"We know many households are already struggling," Council Leader Abi Brown said.
"Families do not need to apply for a voucher if their child is at a school in the city - schools will issue the vouchers directly for children who are eligible to receive them."
The £2m was awarded to the city council from the Department of Work and Pensions in order to help families access food and essential supplies.
Over the Christmas holidays the council is also in partnership with the Hubb Foundation, which will be running the Holiday Activities and Food programme.
The sessions are available to children aged between five and 16, and primarily aimed at those receiving free school meals.
