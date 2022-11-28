Teens bailed after car went into Congleton Christmas market

The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place

Three teenagers arrested after a car went into a pedestrianised area where a Christmas market was being held have been bailed.

Shoppers in Congleton were alarmed when a Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon, Cheshire Police said.

No-one was hurt and the car was later found abandoned.

Two boys, aged 16, and a girl, 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

They have been released on conditional bail.

Insp Jim Adams said it was not terror-related and urged witnesses to come forward.

