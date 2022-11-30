Man held in search for missing Mark, of Flash, Staffordshire
Police investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Staffordshire have arrested a man.
Mark, of Flash, was last seen at about 19:00 GMT in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield, said South Yorkshire Police.
"As part of the on-going missing investigation, a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction," the force said.
The man remains in custody, said police, who are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark's welfare.
The boy is described as white, 5ft tall of slight build and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a Playstation logo on front; dark jogging trousers and black, white and blue Nike trainers.
Mark also has links to Derbyshire.
The force said people could get in touch by phoning 101, quoting incident 111 or 29 November.
