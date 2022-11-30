Speed camera staff accused of letting drivers off penalties
Two former speed camera operatives have been charged with misconduct after allegedly allowing drivers to avoid speeding penalties.
Samantha Halden-Evans and Jonathan Hill are charged with conspiring with each other in May 2019 to not process offences, investigators said.
The pair worked for Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership and are due before magistrates in Cannock on Friday.
The force's anti-corruption unit initially investigated the case.
It referred the pair to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in February and April last year which led to the police watchdog informing the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.
Between August 2017 and February 2021, Ms Halden-Evans, 35, and Mr Hill, 46, failed to process data, or offers were made to fail to process data, so that individuals would avoid speeding penalties, gained unauthorised access to data on police computer systems and there was unauthorised disclosure of data, the IOPC said.
Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.
Ms Halden-Evans is also charged with three further offences of conspiring with another person to commit misconduct, misconduct and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.