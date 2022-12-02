Staffordshire drivers warned of abnormal load road closures
Drivers are being warned of three separate closures of the A34 in Staffordshire in December due to abnormal loads being moved.
Both carriageways will be shut for a 90-minute period on Saturday some time between 08:00 to 11:00 GMT, the county council said.
The closure will be from the Redhill roundabout to Yarlet Lane, Stafford.
Temporary closures will be used for other loads on the same stretch on 13 and 19 December, the authority added.
The nature of the loads has not been revealed by the council, but it said on each occasion they would have a police escort.
"While the closures will only be in place for around one-and-a-half hours, we do need the three-hour slot to accommodate the transportation along this section of road," councillor David Williams said.
During that time, no other vehicles will be allowed on the route.
The council said more precise timings would be displayed on the mornings of the closures.
