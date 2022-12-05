Hundreds of lime trees to mark town's 850th year
- Published
Hundreds of lime trees are set to be planted in Newcastle-under-Lyme to mark its 850th anniversary.
The proposal for Lyme Forest - a nod to the ancient forests that gave the borough its name - is earmarked for the former Keele golf course in early 2023.
It is part of a strategy to turn green spaces into "carbon capture woodlands", boosting the number of trees to contribute to net carbon zero goals
Other sites in addition to Lyme Forest have been selected.
The scheme is also planned for Clough Hall Park in Kidsgrove; Kennet Close, Westbury Park; and Moreton Parade, May Bank and St. Edmund's Avenue in Wolstanton.
Over the last two years, 265 trees have been planted. The latest phase of the proposals will be discussed by the council's cabinet on Tuesday.
Council Leader Simon Tagg said: "Trees not only enhance popular and much-loved green spaces, they're vital to our very existence as they're the ultimate carbon capture.
"They play a major role in our environment by providing oxygen, conserving water, preserving soil and supporting wildlife.
"We're keen to involve local residents in the process of safeguarding urban green space and enhancing the local environment across the borough."
A community donation scheme allows residents and businesses to contribute towards tree planting projects.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk