New Burton upon Trent brewery museum could open in 2025
A new museum to showcase the history of brewing in Burton upon Trent could open by 2025 under council plans.
It would replace the National Brewery Centre in the town which closed in October despite opposition.
Drinks company Molson Coors intends to use that site, which had been open since 2010, for its new headquarters.
Plans for the new museum will be developed during 2023, East Staffordshire Borough Council said.
The local authority has put together a vision for its plans which would see the new National Museum of Brewing created alongside existing plans for a Burton Heritage Centre.
The proposals will be developed through work with local historians, communities and trusts including the National Brewery Heritage Trust, it said.
Under the plans, the new museum will also host community-led exhibitions and tell the town's wider story.
Burton upon Trent is often regarded as the home of the UK brewing industry and came to the fore early in the industrial revolution.
The new museum, which will also tell the wider story of the British brewing industry, will be based in Burton's Old Bass House, with the heritage centre in the nearby Town House.
The project will be paid for as part of the council's Towns Fund programme, using money from the government, but the authority said it would also explore other avenues of funding.
The existing collection at the National Brewery Centre will be stored and maintained while the project to create the museum continues.
Molson Coors is relocating after the borough council bought its current headquarters as part of the town centre regeneration plan.
