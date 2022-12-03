Sandbach: Woman dies after M6 four-vehicle crash
A woman from Dudley has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandbach.
Police were called to the M6 between junction 16 to junction 17 northbound, on Friday at about 17:15 GMT.
The collision involved a Volkswagen Polo, a HGV, a Peugeot 107 and a BMW. The 19-year-old victim was a passenger in the polo and died in hospital.
The driver of the HGV, a 27-year-old man from Rossendale, Lancashire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody assisting officers with their inquiries, Cheshire Police said.
The driver and another passenger of the polo, both in their 20s, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.
