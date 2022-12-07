Work to start on new £5.4m history centre for Stafford
- Published
Work to build a new £5.4m history centre for Staffordshire is set to start in early 2023, the council says.
The project merges three collections from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Archive Service, the County Museum and William Salt Library.
The centre will include an extension to the existing Staffordshire Record Office on Eastgate Street in Stafford.
Up to £4.8m in funding has come from the National Lottery with remaining money from the council and grants.
The centre will have a modern glazed entrance linking to the record office, an exhibition space to showcase collections, and additional strong rooms providing space for a further 55 years' worth of collections, the council says.
The project also has funding to deliver a four-year programme of activities enabling people to discover more about family and local history.
The scheme's total cost is £8.7m, the council says.
Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: "We're justifiably proud of our history and wonderful collections and we want to be able to share them and be able to protect them for future generations to enjoy.
"We're all incredibly excited about the project and it's great to have the start confirmed for the new year."
