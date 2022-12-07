Arrest after 10 dogs rescued in illegal fighting raid in Penkridge
A man has been arrested after 10 dogs believed to have been bred and trained for illegal fighting were rescued.
As part of a joint operation, police officers and the RSPCA raided a farm in Penkridge, Staffordshire, on Tuesday.
Items connected to the offence were seized and a 56-year-old man was detained by South Staffordshire police.
Search warrants were carried out on the site following an investigation started by the League Against Cruel Sports charity.
