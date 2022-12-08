Staffordshire councils agree to share services to save money
Two Staffordshire councils facing budget shortfalls have agreed to share almost all their services.
Stafford Borough and Cannock Chase councils have shared several back-office services since 2011.
Councillors have now approved plans to join up all remaining services, apart from the running of elections and the council housing stock at Cannock Chase.
Officials say it will save taxpayers about £1.2m while leaders stress individual identities will be retained.
Rather than a merger, elected members will still be in control of decision making for their respective councils.
Sharing services, including IT and legal services, since 2011 has saved about £1m a year for the public purse, the councils say.
Stafford councillors approved the proposal on Tuesday, followed by Cannock on Wednesday.
The report to both councils stated: "There is substantial evidence from our own experiences of sharing services since 2011, and the lessons learnt from other councils, that sharing services and a senior management does work.
"Councils who share services and management teams do retain their identity, deliver significant financial savings and efficiency savings, and achieve service improvements for customers."
Olivia Lyons, leader of Cannock Chase District Council, said the move would "help us meet the inevitable financial challenges ahead, but also take advantage of opportunities".
Patrick Farrington, leader of Stafford Borough Council, said it was one of the most important decisions the authority had had to take, but already sharing services showed "it works".
"All local authorities are facing very challenging financial circumstances and these plans can save our taxpayers money without cutting vital services to our community," he said.
"Sharing services will also help us build capacity and resilience within the council as well as helping us to recruit and retain staff."
The deal will initially lead to a cut in senior management costs of about £90,000, the councils heard.
The business case has also been approved by the Local Government Association (LGA), which described it as "compelling" and had been "well researched and evidenced".
