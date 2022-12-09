Jobs fair to be hosted for ex-Wade Ceramics staff
- Published
A jobs fair is being held to help those affected by the closure of Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm Wade Ceramics.
Administrators confirmed this week that the company had ceased trading, resulting in 130 staff being made redundant before Christmas.
The event has been organised by city MP Jo Gideon and will take place at the Hanley Jobcentre Plus on Friday.
People looking for new employment have been urged to attend between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT.
Workers from the Department of Work and Pensions will be on hand to connect former Wade Ceramics staff with recruiters as well as provide advice on budgeting, pensions and well-being support, the MP has said.
The pottery-maker's closure came months after its boss said the annual energy bill had risen by £500,000.
Ms Gideon, Conservative member for Stoke Central, previously said: "There is never a good time to lose your job, but in the run up to Christmas it is particularly hard.
"I know there are people who have worked in Wade for many years and it is sad to see this local ceramics firm close down after so long."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk