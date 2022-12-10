Staffordshire plans for transformation of adult disability services
Services for adults with a disability could be transformed under new plans proposed by a county council.
Residential care home Hawthorn House in Lichfield would undergo a £6m revamp, said the Staffordshire authority.
Elsewhere in the county, the Douglas Road centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme could have a £2m refurbishment as part of plans put before members.
Services needed to be "fit for the future", said Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care.
Under the proposals, Greenfields House in Leek, which provides residential care, would have £200,000 spent on it, and a budget of £150,000 would be used to improve and strengthen infection control at Buxton House in the town.
"These new plans show that adults with a learning disability in Staffordshire can look forward to modern facilities that give them the support they need, and are flexible enough to move with them as their circumstances change," said Ms Jessel.
