Cannock boy joins festive fundraiser in memory of twin
- Published
A teenager who was diagnosed with cancer weeks after losing his twin is taking part in a fundraising campaign in his brother's memory.
Jack Parton, 15, who is being treated for leukaemia, has been selling festive accessories for Brain Tumour Research's Wear a Christmas Hat Day.
His identical twin brother Ben died from an aggressive type of brain tumour on 15 December, 2019.
The family, of Cannock, Staffordshire, have raised £1,000 for the charity.
Julie Parton, the twins' mother, said she felt proud of Jack's fundraising.
"This time of year is always hard as Ben died before Christmas, but we decided to use his love of parties to celebrate his life each December," she said.
"Jack is doing well and nearing the end of his treatment. I feel privileged to be his mum."
On Saturday he held an open house event where family and friends wore Christmas hats. The event raised £130.
Jack's fellow pupils and teachers at his school in Cannock will also be wearing festive hats to support the event this week.
"Ben was very laid back compared to Jack who is feisty - they balanced each other out," said Mrs Parton.
"But Ben loved Christmas and would get so excited from end of October. He made Christmas so fun for us."
Ben was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme in April 2019 after suffering symptoms including headaches and sickness. His treatment included two surgeries and radiotherapy, but he died eight months later.
When Jack became poorly, his symptoms were at first put down to stress following the loss of his brother, but he was diagnosed with leukaemia a few weeks later.
He was told in the summer of 2020 he faced a further two years of treatment. Mrs Parton said although the diagnosis was devastating, she had kept on to hope.
