Stoke-on-Trent theatre's leaking roof fixed with £38k grant
A theatre's leaking roof has been repaired after a council gave £38,000 to fund the repairs.
Water was dripping into dressing rooms and the dance studio at the Mitchell Arts Centre, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.
The money came from the authority's community investment fund and repairs have been completed.
More than 70,000 people visit it annually as it hosts events including comedy nights and children's theatre.
The theatre's education officer Caroline Sherratt said the work was critical as the roof leak was affecting people using the building.
She said with it completed, they were confident on hosting more visitors "throughout the new year and beyond".
The theatre underwent a multi-million pound renovation in 2010 which included adding a glass-fronted cafe built in the shape of a Spitfire wing.
