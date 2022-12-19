Friends plan to expand Heath Hayes community shop scheme
Two friends who set up a community food shop to help people struggling to feed their families say they want to expand the scheme to other areas.
Lisa Wilson and Vicky Davies run the store from a car park in Heath Hayes, near Cannock, Staffordshire.
People contribute £2 annually to use the service, paying £5 for each full bag of donated food they take away.
More than 2,000 people have joined the scheme.
About 50 to 60 visit the shop when it opens twice a week in the car park of the Five Ways Inn.
The pair said they started the project during the Covid pandemic, offering unsold supermarket food for people to collect for free.
But they said as people went back to work, demand declined as users did not want to be seen queuing for free food, leading to the membership model.
'Fill a bag'
"They can fill up a big bag of shopping for just £5 which can sometimes be worth £20 to £25, even £30 in some cases," Ms Davies said.
With a popular model in operation, and people facing financial challenges once more, the pair are seeking to extend the scheme
The store is a summerhouse which they bought and insulated, putting in shelves, a fridge, a freezer and counter.
Ms Wilson says they do it because they know people save through their efforts.
"In the summer, we had a lot of people say that the money they'd saved on shopping enabled them to take the children out for the day," she explained.
