Trentham Estate to get beavers as enclosure approved
- Published
Plans for a large beaver enclosure at a country estate have been approved.
The Trentham Estate in Staffordshire plans to seal off the perimeter of its lake and surrounding gardens, to keep the animals safe and prevent them from escaping.
It believes the enclosure will be one of the largest in England and will become home for up to four Eurasian Beavers from spring.
A wildlife ranger will also be employed to teach visitors about the beavers.
The estate said the animals' introduction "needs to be carefully controlled and can be unsuitable for certain areas" such as farmland, where they might have to be culled.
It said it wanted to avoid that and was "offering a safe new home for relocated beavers" after getting a licence from Natural England for up to four.
Trentham said wildlife was a "vital element" of its appeal to visitors and it has been working with an ecologist, the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, the Beaver Trust and the Environment Agency on the project.
Alastair Budd, senior director of the Trentham estate, said: "Christmas really has come early for all the team at Trentham as we embark on this brilliant new project."
