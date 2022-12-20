Cannock Council awarded £3m to boost local economy
Cannock Chase Council has been awarded more than £3m for projects designed to boost the local economy and businesses.
The funding is part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and will cover the current and next two financial years.
The local authority said the money would be focused on schemes to improve business activities and skills levels.
It is on top of £20m in levelling-up cash for Cannock town centre.
"With this latest funding, tied to our own investment plan, we will be able to provide benefit across a wide part of the district," said Mike Sutherland, the councillor responsible for high street development.
The council added it would be working with local communities, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as further education colleges in the area and Staffordshire University.
