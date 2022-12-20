Concerns in Crewe over two Post Offices facing closure
- Published
Crewe could lose two of its five Post Offices after the retailers housing them said they would shut their doors.
WH Smith in the Victoria Centre and McColl's on Hungerford Road are both set to close.
It was confirmed earlier this month the town centre WH Smith store would cease trading at the end of March, with McColl's, about a mile away, earmarked for closure in January.
The Post Office said it was in talks with a new operator.
A local councillor described the situation as being "of serious concern".
Connor Naismith, councillor for Crewe West, said: "I think, firstly, it is important to recognise that the post office is not simply another retailer on the high street. It provides a vital service to many residents all year round."
He added that councillors had written to the chief executive of the Post Office to express their concerns.
Retailer Morrisons, owner of McColl's, said there were 132 stores with "no realistic prospect of achieving a breakeven position in the medium term".
WH Smith said it was "unable to continue to trade viably" from the location.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said it regretted that Morrisons had taken the "difficult decision" to close some MColl's stores that hosted Post Offices.
They said: "We will undertake an assessment of the local area and will be working closely with nearby postmasters to support them with the likely increase in footfall for both their Post Office and their own retail services and we are reviewing requirements for the local community."
On the Victoria Centre site closure, the Post Office said its priority was to "relocate" the town centre branch.
"We have an interested retailer. Talks are at an early stage," the spokesperson added.
