Plans to drop council tax for hardest-hit households in Stafford
More than 1,700 low income households in Staffordshire will not have to pay council tax next year if changes to current rules are approved.
Stafford Borough Council is proposing to change its council tax reduction scheme as the cost of living crisis continues to hit residents.
People will not be left worse off if the plans are passed, the council said.
Those eligible will have the reduction automatically applied and will not need to claim.
Using the council's own means tested support, working-aged claimants can get up to an 80% reduction on their bill and some pensioners, people with disabilities and parents of children under five can already claim up to a 100% reduction.
"But with cost of living and energy bill increases making it even more difficult for residents the borough council is looking to let those working aged claimants on low pay get a 100% discount - and therefore have nothing to pay in the 2023-24 financial year," a spokesperson said.
"Determined to help"
The borough council, which collects council tax on behalf of other public sector organisations, said Staffordshire County Council support the potential changes.
If the the plans are approved at a meeting in February then a total of 4,500 households would not pay any council tax, the council said.
Mike Smith, cabinet member for resources, said: "We know some of our lowest income families are being hardest hit by the significant increases in energy bills and the rise in the cost of living for many everyday essential products and services and we are determined to help those most in need where we can.
"Around 1,700 extra people in our community will benefit by not having to pay any council tax from April 2023 - and it is also important to stress that nobody will lose out from the proposed changes.
"I hope all councillors will be supportive of our approach."