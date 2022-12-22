Bin services disruption due to fuel thefts in Leek
- Published
Bin collections in part of Staffordshire have been disrupted after thieves stole fuel and damaged waste collection vehicles at a depot.
Eleven vehicles were targeted with several suffering fuel tank damage at Fowlchurch Depot in Leek, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council said.
Urgent repairs are being carried out as the council apologised to residents.
Staffordshire Police said it was reviewing CCTV of the incident which occurred overnight on Wednesday.
"It's extremely frustrating for all of us and we are angry that not only have they stolen fuel they have also damaged some of our vehicles in the process," councillor Sav Scalise, cabinet member for environment, said.
"That means these vehicles will be off the road until they are repaired - and those repairs are at the expense of the public purse which is another reason we condemn this theft and the criminal damage it has caused."
The council is advising people to check the website and social media for service updates.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to a premises off Vicarage Road, Leek, just after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday following reports of vehicle crime.