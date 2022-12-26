Cheadle recreation ground to get £140k of improvements
Improved changing rooms and a refurbished bowling pavilion are among £140,000 of improvements planned at a recreation ground.
More car parking spaces and a youth shelter are also part of the proposals for the Tean Road site in Cheadle, Staffordshire.
The revamp is set to build on other work at the site in recent years, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council says.
The council has not given a start date.
Previous work included new toddler play areas and a bigger skate park.
"The projects we've already delivered have been a great success and we've seen people making good use of the site as a result," councillor Mark Deaville said.
