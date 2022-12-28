Wombourne library to close for energy efficiency work
A library and community centre in Staffordshire is to close for energy efficiency work.
A new lighting system will be installed at Wombourne library, which the county council said would "update the building and cut bills in the long run".
The work will take place between 9 and 16 January. It will also be closed on 21 January.
Victoria Wilson from the council said all 43 libraries in the county played a "valuable role locally".
As well as fulfilling their traditional purpose, she said they offered "a warm welcome this winter" and provided "a safe space for people to study, socialise and take part in other activities".
The council is also investing in work to complete the refurbishment of Tamworth's main town centre library and other projects at Kidsgrove, Stone, and Audley.
