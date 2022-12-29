Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
- Published
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people".
Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT.
A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
He has been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.
Det Sgt Paul Bradbury of Staffordshire Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the lead up to the crash.
"Our thoughts remain with Mr Allen's family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating loss."
Mr Allen's family said he would be "really sadly missed by everyone that knew him".
